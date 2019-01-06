Fife Flyers handed a hockey masterclass in 6-0 defeat by Cardiff Devils

Coaches Todd Dutiaume and Jeff Hutchins must be sorely tempted to leave their Fife Flyers team in the dressing-room with a copy of the match night tape and a note. Watch and learn.

Cardiff Devils delivered a masterclass in how to win a hockey games as they cruised to a superb 6-0 victory.

The defeat, and first shut out of the season on home ice, was a complete reversal of fortunes for Flyers.

Saturday saw them do the exact same thing in Nottingham, executing an outstanding road win over a Panthers side handing a debut to a 650-game NHLer.

And then Cardiff came calling.

Their speed, movement on and off the puck, anticipation and execution were a joy to watch.

READ MORE: The day Todd Bidner and Danny Brown faced deportation

READ MORE: Mike Jeffrey’s short stay with Fife Flyers

READ MORE: Mike Fedorko and Fife Flyers’ relegation season

Post-game, and with The Killers’ soundtrack pumping out of the dressing-room, head coach Andrew Lord said: “I liked it! We were good from start to finish, with everyone contributing in their own way.”

Todd Dutiaume called it straight. On the 6-0 scoreline, he said: “It could have been higher if I am being honest.”

He also looked across the weekend, and the lack of consistency which remains Flyers’ Achilles heel.

“The performance I saw from Flyers in Nottingham shows me we can compete. We could have won 6-0 or 7-0. Tonight a team came at us from the start.”

That pressure saw Devils pin Fife into their zone for almost two whole minutes from the opening face-off before Jake Morissette bagged a rebound to open the scoring.

It was 2-0 at 13:20 as Mike Hedden took an almighty hit from James Isaacs on the boards at the Fife team bench, but the puck was still in the zone, and the Devils’ player was able to skate to the back post to turn home a pass from the excellent Charles Linglet.

Handed a powerplay early in the second period, Devils needed just ten seconds with the extra man, Joey Martin netting off Gleason Fournier’s assist.

Flyers tried to mix things up and it got a bit tasty for a few shifts with Carlo Finucci snapping at Matt Pope, and then Dannick Gauthier dropping the gloves with Mark Louis with both players taking two-minutes for roughing and five for fighting.

It didn’t knock Devils entirely off their stride, and goals four and five came before the second break to effectively kill the game – Mike Hedden turning home the fourth at 29:45, and then the pick of the bunch with some wonderful movement on and off the puck to tie Flyers defence in knots before Evan Mosey danced his way to the net and beat Owen at 35:43.

A sixth goal at 58:48 from Stephen Dixon wrapped up a miserable night for Flyers.

They head into the second half of the season as a top four team, but with a lesson from Cardiff of what it takes to be serious contenders.

That game tape should be compulsory viewing.