The club is still in the market to make signings to strengthen its push for the play-offs.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said there was some movement which is opening up options to add skaters to a roster that has been badly hampered by injuries since pre-season.

Chris Gerrie, Seth Bafaro and Liam Blackburn have all been mid-season signings, but the club is still hunting for a replacement for Shawn Cameron, whose season was ended with a torn cruciate ligament after a huge mid-ice hit in the game against Belfast Giants on October 29.

Lucas Sandstrom has missed the bulk of the games this month (Pic: Derek Young)

“We have options,” said Dutiaume. “We need to bring players in – plural. We have all the pieces here for the team but not everyone is healthy.

“We wouldn’t be doing this team justice if we did not fight to get guys in and give it every chance to show what it is capable of.”

Flyers have been battling injuries since pre season with Simon Fernholm was ruled out. The giant defenceman made one appearance on home ice before returning home to Sweden to try to overcome a legacy of head injuries. He remains on the long-term injury list.

"We are down to the bare bones and that makes it very difficult to sustain any real pressure at all,” said Dutiaume. It is survival mode.

