Fife Flyers’ head Tom Coolen looks set to shake up the dressing-room after a poor weekend on the road and on home ice saw the club ship 13 goals.

Sunday’s performance against Glasgow Clan was undoubtedly the worst of the season as the team conceded a goal inside eight seconds, and laboured badly all night against their west coast rivals. The eventual 8-5 loss came the day after a 5-1 defeat on the road at Cardiff Devils, and Coolen branded the weekend the lowest he had felt since joining the club last season.

He said: “I am not one to run from a challenge. I know we have to better and will do what I have to do and can control to allow us to be better. I take that on.”

Coolen offered no excuses of a 24-hour round trip to and from Cardiff while Clan were enjoying a day off after their game was postponed - he expects much more from his team.

Tom Coolen on the bench briefing his players (Pic: Derek Young)

He said: “Since I came here, I would say this period over last week is lowest I have felt. You can have bad games, but the evaluation process of where we are is on going.

“Every time we step on the ice we tell a story about ourselves; what we bring as individuals,” he said. “I learned a lot this weekend - parts of game against Cardiff were okay, and against Clan, there were some moments; 3-2 was good but we gave up a softie and that hurt.

“You look at the players and who are going to be top guys, That’s changed. The guys I thought would carry the mail aren't carrying it. I have to look at that and do what I have to do. I have better idea of who is who, and what they can give. Things have to change

"If I have to make changes I will. If I have to change systems, I will. I am not one to run from a challenge. I know we have to better and will do what I have to do and can control to allow us to be better. I take that on.”

Coolen knows tighter defence is key to making progress this season - “ to give up eight goals at home is not going to get anyone anywhere.” but said: “It's one game, so perspective - but the challenge is on getting better. I’m not using the road trip as an excuse - I thought we had enough energy and were ready to roll at home.”

Few players emerged with pass marks from Sunday’s disjointed performance - only man of the match Lucas Chiodo and Phelix Martineau were able to galvanise the teams as they clawed things back from a 3-0 deficit early in the game.