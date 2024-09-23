Fife Flyers’ head coach – ‘things have to change’ warning after poor home loss
Sunday’s performance against Glasgow Clan was undoubtedly the worst of the season as the team conceded a goal inside eight seconds, and laboured badly all night against their west coast rivals. The eventual 8-5 loss came the day after a 5-1 defeat on the road at Cardiff Devils, and Coolen branded the weekend the lowest he had felt since joining the club last season.
Coolen offered no excuses of a 24-hour round trip to and from Cardiff while Clan were enjoying a day off after their game was postponed - he expects much more from his team.
He said: “Since I came here, I would say this period over last week is lowest I have felt. You can have bad games, but the evaluation process of where we are is on going.
“Every time we step on the ice we tell a story about ourselves; what we bring as individuals,” he said. “I learned a lot this weekend - parts of game against Cardiff were okay, and against Clan, there were some moments; 3-2 was good but we gave up a softie and that hurt.
“You look at the players and who are going to be top guys, That’s changed. The guys I thought would carry the mail aren't carrying it. I have to look at that and do what I have to do. I have better idea of who is who, and what they can give. Things have to change
"If I have to make changes I will. If I have to change systems, I will. I am not one to run from a challenge. I know we have to better and will do what I have to do and can control to allow us to be better. I take that on.”
Coolen knows tighter defence is key to making progress this season - “ to give up eight goals at home is not going to get anyone anywhere.” but said: “It's one game, so perspective - but the challenge is on getting better. I’m not using the road trip as an excuse - I thought we had enough energy and were ready to roll at home.”
Few players emerged with pass marks from Sunday’s disjointed performance - only man of the match Lucas Chiodo and Phelix Martineau were able to galvanise the teams as they clawed things back from a 3-0 deficit early in the game.
