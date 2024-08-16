Fife Flyers hectic week as coach flies in and new imports start to arrive in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown to the new ice hockey season gets underway in earnest this week as players start to arrive in Kirkcaldy over the coming days.

Fife Flyers are gearing up for a busy week off the ice as they welcome a completely new look roster of imports to the town ahead of the opening pre-season challenge double header with Dundee Stars on August 24-25.

Tom Coolen, head coach, is due to arrive at the start of next week along with the first players after a busy summer of recruitment saw just three imports retained from last season’s line-up.

The club’s four players from Kazakhstan are expected to be among the first arrivals as they get settled into the UK before meeting their new team-mates.

Tom Coolen is set to return to Kirkcaldy in the next few days (Pic: James Assinder)

Coolen snapped up forwards Artur Gatiyatov, Maxim Musorov and Nikolai Shulga after watching them ice in the world championships, and he returned to add defenceman Madi Dikhanbek.

And the shake-up continued across the lines with just netminder Shane Owen, and forwards Drake Pilon and Lucas Chiodo re-signed from the team which got Flyers back into play-off hockey last season.

Coolen is expected to run his players through training camps next week and for the remainder of the month as the club has two weekends of challenge games to run the rule over its squad. There is still an import slot to be filled, with a signing announcement understood to be imminent.

The roster, as listed on the Elite League’s website is: Netminders: Shane Owen, Brython Preece; Defence: Olivier LeBlanc, Madi Dikhanbek, Brodie Kay, Fynn Page, Patrick Kyte, Daniel Krenzelok, Noah Delmas. Forwards: Michael Cichy, Lucas Chiodo, Martin Látal, Phélix Martineau, Artur Gatiyatov, Nikolai Shulga, Maxim Musorov, Drake Pilon, Johnny Curran.

The club has yet to announce plans for an open training session so fans can get an early glimpse of the team on ice ahead of the opening weekend of action.

Flyers’ host Dundee Stars on Sunday, August 25 - 24 hours after travelling to take on their rivals across the Tay. Flyers then host touring Canadian team, the University of Quebec-Trois Rivieres, on Saturday, August 31 to wrap their pre-season build-up.

The puck drops on the 2024-25 EIHL campaign on September 7 with a Challenge Cup double header in Kirkcaldy, with Glasgow Clan the opposition followed by Belfast Giants 24 hours later.