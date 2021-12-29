Fife Flyers hit by another postponement as COVID issues grow across league

The club’s Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Sheffield Steelers, scheduled for Wednesday, January 5, has been called off after the English side were put into the EIHL’s COVID protocols.

The news came just 24 hours after Glasgow Clan were also hit by COVID resulting in several of their games being postponed - and a huge question mark placed over their big New Year derby against Flyers in Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

Flyers have committed to fulfilling their fixtures outwith those already postponed, but an immediate return to action is now under serious threat as more and more clubs across the EIHL are hit by positive COVID test results.

Fife Flyers' defenceman James Isaacs in action against Sheffield Steelers earlier this season (Pic: Dean Woolley)

Steelers have had to postpone three games, and a decision on whether they will travel to Glasgow on January 6 hangs on the outcome of COVID test results.

Flyers have not iced since December 12 after it decided to cancel its big games over Christmas following the Scottish Government’s decision to limit crowd numbers to just 200.

That cap came into effect on Boxing Day and will remain in place for at least three weeks.

All three Scottish teams are affected, and it means a growing fixture backlog to try to shoehorn into an already busy schedule.

Flyers are due to meet Glasgow Clan in Kirkcaldy on Sunday night - a match that has, in the past, attracted a full house.

The Renfrew team have been placed into COVID protocols “as a precautionary measure.”A statement issued by Clan said: “A further decision concerning the Clan’s fixture against Fife Flyers on January 2 will follow upon results of confirmatory testing.”

The news comes as Flyers emerge out of COVID protocols after one team member tested positive.

As it stands, they are due to play on Sunday against Clan in the first of 13 games in 28 days in January.

That includes one ‘three in three’ weekend, plus a road trip to Sheffield to play the quarter-final tie.

Flyers and Steelers now need to find an alternative date to play in Kirkcaldy, but there is little wiggle room in the crowded schedules.

