Fife Flyers hit fine form in ‘awesome’ cup win over Dundee Stars

The new season may still be in its infancy, but Fife Flyers set the bar with this fine 5-1 demolition of Dundee Stars on Saturday.

Their opening period was the best yet from this new look team, and when they then came under heavy pressure, netminder Shane Owen and a rock solid defence got them through the other side pretty much unscathed.

Owen stonewalled a Stars side that really failed to make good use of all its puck possession and then wilted as Flyers finished on a high, delivering a couple of late goals to put this Challenge Cup tie beyond doubt.

The 1900 fans raised the roof inside the rink - “now that’s the atmosphere I remembered from my playing days and how intimidating it was!” tweeted GM Max Birbraer afterwards - as the music from the home dressing room reverberated around the Fife Lounge above it.

Vlastimil Dostalek celebrates his first goal on his return from injury (Pic: Derek Young)

Owen hailed the win as “awesome” adding: “Everyone from the top down played amazing for 60 minutes.”

Mike Coutts, assistant coach, said: “We wanted to compete, hit hard and play hard and we did that.”

There were positives aplenty as the team clicked and found its tempo - with the prospect of more to come as players return from injury to give head coach Jamie Russell more options. Johan Porsberger netted twice on his return from injury, while Vlastimil Dostalek marked his return with the opening strike, netting off a Masella pass at 4:43.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 as Flyers sliced Stars open with some slick passing, allowing Ian Scheid to hit the target.

Flyers remained in full control throughout the opening period, but a Stars kickback was inevitable, and they had huge amount of time with the puck in the middle period - but never made it count. “We didn’t want to go into the dirty areas” said coach Marc Lefebvre, and he was spot on.

Flyers penalty kill had the better of Stars’ powerplay, and Owen was a brick wall. He really deserved a shut out.

Flyers also delivered a killer blow with a third goal at 35:22 when Scheid pulled the trigger on the blue line, Stars netminder kicked the puck out to his right, and Porsberger simply one-timed it straight past him.

Mason Alderson and Matt Berry then clashed on the boards and dropped the gloves - the physicality in this Fife team has thrilled the fans - for five minute penalties

Stars finally opened their account after 47 minutes when a pass found Spencer Naas at the back door and he hit the target, but they came up short pushing for a second goal to get back into this game.

With little over two minutes left on the clock, they pulled their netminder, only to see Flyers grab possession to allow Porsberger to hit the goal fro just over his own blue line. There was also time for a fifth as the impressive Ethan Somoza grabbed the puck as Luce took a tumble off his skates, and his drop pass was hammered home by Keaton Jameson at 58:03.