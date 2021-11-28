Fife Flyers hit two empty net goals to seal victory over Guildlford Flames
Fife Flyers made a swift return to winning ways with a good 3-0 shut out of Guildford Flames in Kirkcaldy last night.
The match marked the debut of new defenceman Colton Waltz, but there was still no appearance of Chase Schaber who returned to the team in mid October but has yet to figure in a game, and has now spent more than six weeks on the sidelines.
Shane Owen recorded a fine 30-shot shut out, and forward Jacob Benson netted twice as Fife bounced back from a home defeat at the hands of Cardiff Devils.
The opening period was goal-less, largely due to two excellent netminders with Kevin Lindskoug in the Flames’ net matching Owen.
The deadlock was finally broken at 24:06 when Benson got on to the rebound of his own shot after a feed from Craig Peacock.
Guildford had a couple of powerplay chances but were kept very much to the outside by the Flyers, giving Owen good sight of the pucks coming his way.
Fife sealed their win with two empty net goals as Flames gambled by pulling their netminder for the extra skater.
Both came in the final two minutes of play a Benson netted with 73 seconds remaining - and there was still time for Michael McNicholas to strike for 3-0 with 11 seconds on the clock.
The win delighted head coach Todd Dutiaume.
“He said: “That was a 1-0 game. It was a gritty team performance against a top team.We have been consistently working on number of things and it was nice to see it come to fruition.
“We just need to transfer this form at home on to the toad. We’re playing some pretty good hockey in this building - we need to pack that on the bus with us.”
Flyers are on the road today to play Nottingham Panthers.