Fife Flyers hold play-off spot despite weekend losses to Guildford and Belfast

They went down 4-2 to Guildford Flames on Saturday and then faced the long overnight trip back to Kirkcaldy to take on Belfast Giants who skated to a 5-2 win, thanks largely to a devastating three goals in three minutes in the middle period.

Flames came flying out of the traps on Saturday, and were deservedly ahead inside three minutes before Liam MacDougall drew them level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Period two saw Flames build up a 4-1 lead 0- just as Giants did in Kirkcaldy on Sunday night.

Chris Lawrence in action against Belfast Giants (Pic: Derek Young)

Brayden Sherbinin got Flyers back to within two 89 seconds into period three, but that was as far as they could get.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “Guildford have been flying all season long and skate incredibly well with multiple threats. After the long bus journey I thought we adjusted after the first five to seven minutes and were alright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But period two we came out flat and that is where we lost the hockey game. We abandoned the the structure which has made us successful over the last six weeks or so. If we want to make a run at the play offs, we need to get back to it.”

Sunday saw Fife and Belfast served up a great game in Kirkcaldy with the teams tied at 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Giants then hit three goals in three minutes to take a tight grip on proceedings and skated to a 5-2 win - a result boosted by an empty net goal, in the dying seconds.

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, said: “We were chipping away and one point would have been a better outcome from the weekend, but we emerged still in eighth, and we took a lot of positives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards Mikael Johansson and Lucas Sandstrom missed both games through illness.

Flyers now face a huge game against Glasgow Clan on Saturday , March 4 – a game which could go could go a long way in determining which team hits the play-offs.