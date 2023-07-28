In addition to playing in the Elite League, the 21-year-old will feature for the SNL outfit in a move designed to boost his development in the senior ranks.

A product of the Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club junior system, Glenrothes-born Spence notably showcased his points-scoring ability with Fife Flames during the 2016/17 campaign. He posted 49 points in just 14 appearances before heading to Canada at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then spent three years with the Ontario Hockey Academy, before returning to Europe in 2020 with Polish side Opole HK. After averaging more than a point per game in the second-tier league he headed back to Scotland, joining Flyers in the 2021/22 season.

James Spence returns for another season with Fife Flyers (Pic: Flyers Images)

This will be his third season with the club, although his ice time was impacted last season by a broken hand which required two casts before he was able to return to the roster.

Spence said he was “looking forward” to working with coach Tom Coolen, adding: “The new roster is building up nicely. I can't wait to see what the team and I can accomplish.”

With only a few import spots to fill, Coleen’s biggest challenge will be finding British players to give his squad the depth necessary to compete after the loss of Bari McKenzie and Scott Henderson to Solway Sharks - the latter could possibly end up on a two-way contract between the clubs - and defenceman Reece Cochrane to Bristol Pitbulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coach said: “I think it is great to have a UK developed player on our roster. James gives our team depth in the forward area, I look forward to working together and helping James to continue to improve his game.”