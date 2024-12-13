Tom Muir and Jack Wishart have been at the helm of Fife Flyers since 1996, but you could probably count on one hand the number of times they have made any public statements over the last 28 years.

The spotlight is simply not the place they seek out - unlike some other team owners and spokespersons who can spot a photographer or camera crew on the other side of the rink. That alone makes this week’s statement significant.

This season hasn’t gone as anyone hoped. The aim was to build on the clear buzz created by the appointment of Tom Coolen as head coach, and the recruitment of a hard-working, fast skating team that brought hockey nights alive once more.

The roars of applause which greeted Coolen’s on-ice announcement of a return last Spring have turned to sighs of despair and frustration as Flyers have toiled to deliver wins this season.

The directors’ commitment to strengthening and improving the team will certainly address some of the concerns in the stands. The inquest into how this season has gone won’t happen until it’s over - Flyers have never been a club to make a knee-jerk reaction to pressures off the ice, opting to hold their counsel and take a more measured view.

And while this statement was certainly measured in its detail, what mattered was that it came from the boardroom. One fan summed it up best: “It does say ‘we hear you and we care about the team and the league’ - that’s important.”

It may have taken time to emerge, but there were clear reasons.

Flyers first went to the EIHL board late last month to make them aware their Kazakh players had expressed their wish to return home to their families after struggling to adapt to their new lives in Scotland. The trigger was Maxim Musorov’s decision to leave after his last game for the team against Sheffield Steelers on November 17 - fellow countryman, Artur Gatiyatov had already been cut after failing to make an impact.

Flyers had already seen Martin Latal walk at the start of the month - his return to UK hockey wrecked by a pre-season concussion - and Coolen was angling to replace him under the ‘exceptional circumstances’ clause in the league’s roster rules.

Flyers approached the EIHL Standards Committee to get approval to be able to sign more than 20 non-homegrown players to their roster. A sub-committee, made up of representatives from four other EIHL teams - including one in Scotland - approved the request. The matter was also discussed at the December meeting of the league’s full board but did not require a further.

Only with that process complete, did the directors make their statement.

Their comments on the Kazakh signings acknowledged the realities which saw it ended before Christmas.

“Whilst being an exciting and invaluable addition to our team over the summer, the players found it difficult to settle and adjust to life in Scotland which affected them both on and off the ice. We feel that granting their release was in their best interest as it is vital player wellbeing is front and foremost.” they said.

Opinion on their signing remains mixed. Some saw it might end in tears, others applauded doing something different - had it worked as planned, we’d be looking at a very different team right now.