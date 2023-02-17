Three buses have already been filled for the midweek trip across the Irish Sea on Wednesday, March 1 - and more could be added as excitement grows.

Many fans are also snapping up flights from Edinburgh to make sure they are rinkside for the club’s first cup final in its EIHL era.

The work to mobilise one of the biggest travelling supports the team has seen in recent years is being done by the Official Supporters Club which was inundated with requests for tickets immediately after Flyers’ stunning penalty shots win over Sheffield Steelers on Wednesday evening.

Lucas Sandstrom is mobbed by team-mates after netting a key goal against Sheffield Steelers (Pic: Dean Woolley)

As well as filling buses, it is handling close to 400 ticket only requests for the game against Belfast Giants at the SSE Arena.

The one-off showcase final has a 7:00pm face-off with fans heading there by ferry and plane.

Flyers booked their place in the final after one of the biggest wins of the last decade and more, as they came back from 3-0 down to tie the game in the closing minutes and then silence Steelers’ huge 9000-strong crowd with the winning penalty shot from Mikael Johansson.