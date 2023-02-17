Fife Flyers: huge demand from fans to get to cup final in Belfast
Huge numbers of Fife Flyers fans are snapping up travel and ticket packages to get to Belfast to support the team at the Challenge Cup final.
Three buses have already been filled for the midweek trip across the Irish Sea on Wednesday, March 1 - and more could be added as excitement grows.
Many fans are also snapping up flights from Edinburgh to make sure they are rinkside for the club’s first cup final in its EIHL era.
The work to mobilise one of the biggest travelling supports the team has seen in recent years is being done by the Official Supporters Club which was inundated with requests for tickets immediately after Flyers’ stunning penalty shots win over Sheffield Steelers on Wednesday evening.
As well as filling buses, it is handling close to 400 ticket only requests for the game against Belfast Giants at the SSE Arena.
The one-off showcase final has a 7:00pm face-off with fans heading there by ferry and plane.
Flyers booked their place in the final after one of the biggest wins of the last decade and more, as they came back from 3-0 down to tie the game in the closing minutes and then silence Steelers’ huge 9000-strong crowd with the winning penalty shot from Mikael Johansson.
Full payment for the final travel is due at this Sunday’s home game against Sheffield.