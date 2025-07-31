Fife Flyers ice hockey fan takes on new role to help promote the sport

An ice hockey fan in Fife has taken on a new role to help promote the sport.

Steven Birrell has joined Ice Hockey UK as a new Independent Non-Executive Director (INED) responsible for communications.

His appointment comes at a busy time as the sport’s national governing body outlines a raft of plans including exploring a merger of the Scottish and English Ice Hockey Associations, and the launch of a street hockey programme in six cities to give kids free sessions and an introductory taster to the sport.

Steven, a Fife Flyers’ season ticket holder, spent 15 years working with McDonald’s in a range of leadership roles in the UK and USA, including PR, public affairs and corporate communications, and is now head of external communications at Dundee-based newspaper publisher, DC Thomson.

Steven Birrell, pictured rinkside with his son, has taken on a new non-exec role with Ice Hockey UK

He said: “Like so many hockey supporters, I’m an always-on advocate for the sport. I want people to experience the excitement, friendship and enjoyment that the sport delivers at all levels. It is a privilege to be joining the board of Ice Hockey UK at an exciting and pivotal time with its ambitious strategy to grow the game on and off the ice.”

Steven has been rinkside at Flyers’ matches for a number of seasons. He followed the team as a youngster, and it was then his own son getting hooked that led to permanent seats in Section C and many road trips around all the Elite League venues.

It is his first role in ice hockey, although he previously worked with Scottish FA and Irish FA on the McDonald's Community Football programme.

He said: “Ice hockey is the fifth largest spectator sport in the UK but that's a statistic that seems to surprise a lot of people.

“IHUK has ambitions to not only grow the game but increase its profile. I've seen so many instances over the years where people come along to the auld barn for their first ever game, families, groups of friends etc. it's one of those sports that has the ability to totally captivate you from first impressions and you now see those same people every week. If we can build the profile of the sport, get more people interested in watching - and playing - we can build the fanbase in the UK.”

Steven’s appointment came after he spotted an advert on social media outlining the role.

“I felt like I had a strong level of experience in the communications, marketing and commercial side that was specified in the remit,” he said. “I love the sport and this seemed like the role where I could put experience to good use and make a small contribution to supporting the growth of hockey in the UK.”

Henry Staelens, chief executive of Ice Hockey UK, said: “I’d like to welcome Steven to the board of Ice Hockey UK and we look forward to working with him. His extensive experience in communications will be vital for us as we move forward as a federation.

“We have a lot of exciting ambitions and having Steven on-board will help push us forward in the coming years.”