Fife Flyers’ import defenceman joins Polish team
The Finnish blue liner has signed for JKS Jastrzebie in Poland, ending his one-year stay in Kirkcaldy.
Makela was regarded by many fans as the top defenceman on Tom Coolen’s roster - a player who went about his business with quiet efficiency. He spent a number of seasons with Karpat in his native Finland, before icing with Italian outfit Renon prior to making the move to the EIHL last summer.
He is the second blue liner to depart from last season’s roster with Sean Giles signing for DEL2 outfit Eisbären Regensburg in Germany. Coolen said last week he was looking to upgrade his defence make it more mobile and improve its puck management.
Olivier LeBlanc became the first defenceman announced last wek after signing from French outfit Ducs d’Angers.
