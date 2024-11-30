Fife Flyers import departs as young Scottish skater signed up

Maxim Musorov has left Fife Flyers after struggling to settle in Kirkcaldy.

He is the second of the four Kazakh signings to depart the team this season, underlining the initiative hasn’t worked as coach Tom Coolen had hoped. Musorov, widely regarded as the best of the quartet, has been granted an immediate release to return home, leaving Nikolai Shulga and Madi Dibhanek with the team. Artur Gatiyatov was cut from the squad early on after failing to make the grade. Musorov cited extreme cultural and language differences and has struggled recently to settle.

A club statement said: “We would like to wish Maxim the best and thank him for his time with us.”

His departure throws another curve ball at the team’s line-up

Maxim Musorov is the second of the club's four Kazakh imports to leave the club (Pic: Derek Young)

The coach has used up all his quota under EIHL roster rules. The only way he can add to it is if a player goes on the Injury Reserve (IR) list - which rules him out automatically for 90 days - or if the club can appeal to the league to replace players who have effectively quit the team.

If - and it is a huge if - the green light was given, they could then replace Musorov and also Martin Latal who opted to leave after struggling on his return from a six-week lay off with concussion sustained in the warm-up before the first friendly.

If Flyers cannot get that sign-off, then they will have to go with what they have - and Coolen is well aware of the weak links which need to be changed to turn the team round in the second half of the season.

This week he added young Scottish player Ben Brown on a two-way deal with Dundee Rockets, and he could figure in this weekend’s game which take Flyers to Braehead to face Glasgow Clan on Saturday before entertaining Sheffield Steelers on Sunday.

The 20-year from Dundee is the second Scottish player to be added in recent weeks after the club tied up Aiden Wilson on a similar deal with NIHL outfit, Romford Raiders.

Brown, a product of the Dundee Stars junior development, can play either forward or defence He made his EIHL debut against Flyers in season 2021/22, and has logged 57 games since then. He also spent two seasons in the NIHL with Milton Keynes Lightning, picking up 30 points in 66 games before returning home to join Rockets for their inaugural SNL season. He also has a bronze medal playing for GB under 18s and 20s, and last season was the top scoring defenceman at the world junior championships (D2A).

Coolen watched him skate with Flyers in training this week, and liked what he saw. He said: “Ben has good size and is a solid skater. He gives us additional depth and I am very pleased with his signing.”

Flyers wrap their Challenge Cup campaign in Braehead tonight with a dead rubber of a game - but one which the fans are looking at to see a better performance and a result to halt a string of worrying defeats.