Fife Flyers import forward picks up extra assists to top league’s points table

The American import picked up two previously uncredited assists to top the charts this week.

McNicholas leads the league with 18 points after ten games in the 2021-22 season.

His performances have also been one of the key drivers of the club’s recent run of wins on home ice.

Michael McNicholas (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

McNicholas has emerged as one of the team’s key skaters, and his goals have already made the EIHL’s weekly showreel.

The player, from Reno, Nevada, came to the UK with a proven track record in the ECHL where he iced with Tulsa Oilers and Maine Mariners.

He has also kitted up for the Utah Grizzlies, Indy Fuel and Tulsa Oilers.

Flyers are in back this weekend with back to back games on home ice.

They host Belfast Giants on Saturday evening, followed by Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.

