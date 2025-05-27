Fife Flyers' import Jordy Stallard set for return to UK ice hockey next season
The skater has put pen to paper and joined Hull Seahawks in the NIHL where he will team up with former Acadia University team-mate Johnny Corneil. They iced together across two seasons in Canada’s USports League.
Stallard was a mid-season signing by former Flyers’coach Tom Coolen as he looked to draft in more size.
He arrived in November and linked with former team-mate Ryan Foss, but the line failed to ignite in terms of output as the team ran into major problems on and off the ice.
Stallard stuck with the team until the end of the season, helping it a total of five wins in 54 starts, signing off with a goal in the 5-4 overtime win against Glasgow Clan in the final weekend of a troubled campaign.
The move to Hull marks his third club in the UK having previously iced with Manchester Storm in 2022-23. Stallard started his pro career with the Allen Americans and Indy Fuel in the ECHL before studying at Arcadia University.
