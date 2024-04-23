Fife Flyers imports head home to mull over options after one to ones with coach

Tom Coolen has held one to one exit interviews with his players (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

Tom Coolen, head coach, held one to one exit interviews with them last week, and will now turn his thoughts to building his roster for the 2024-25 campaign.

And he accepts some of his star players are on the radar of the league’s gig guns.

“I know we had players who turned heads last season,” he said. “It is common knowledge that some of our top guys are on the radar of bigger budget teams.

“I want to improve the level of our team for next season, and I know the guys we want back and who want to come back, so we will see it it goes. My job is to look ahead.

Coolen said tying up a deal with netminder Shane Owen was one of the team's foundation.

"We have had a lot of discussions with the players and we can have a number back next season," he said "We have left it with the players to go home, and decompress over the next couple of weeks.