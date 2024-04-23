Fife Flyers imports head home to mull over options after one to ones with coach
Tom Coolen, head coach, held oOne to one exit interviews with them last week, and will now turn his thoughts to building his roster for the 2024-25 campaign.
And he accepts some of his star players are on the radar of the league’s gig guns.
“I know we had players who turned heads last season,” he said. “It is common knowledge that some of our top guys are on the radar of bigger budget teams.
“I want to improve the level of our team for next season, and I know the guys we want back and who want to come back, so we will see it it goes. My job is to look ahead.
I want to improve the level of our team for next season.”Coolen said tying up a deal with netminder Shane Owen was one of the team’s foundation.
“We had had a lot of discussions with the players and we can have a number back next season,” he said “We have left it with the players to go home, and decompress over the next couple of weeks.I want to improve the level of our team for next season.
“I can’t control what other teams do or how they spend their budget. I like putting a team together and it is all down to budget so we go for more bang for our buck. That’s the plan.”
