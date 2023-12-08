Fife Flyers in hunt for new import as defenceman Reece Harsch hands in notice
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 24-year old was one of only three returning imports from last season’s roster, but didn’t command a regular starting slot under coach Tom Coolen who deployed him as one of his healthy scratches.
Harsch made his debut with Flyers last season, icing in 61 games after previously skating in the WHL and then with the the University of Manitoba. The club granted his request to leave, and his notice period concluded after the midweek Challenge Cup type.
Flyers can make only two more import changes this season under EIHL rules - new centreman Vitalijs Pavlovs is not included in that number as he is signed as cover for he injured Bern Hawerchuck who is ruled out of the December campaign.
Flyers face a tricky weekend of action on the road to face Manchester Storm on Saturday night, and then hosting high flying Sheffield Steelers at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday.