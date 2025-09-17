Fife Flyers in market for extra forward to beef up squad as injuries hit

Fife Flyers are in the market for a new player to bolster their forwards.,

The early move comes with a couple of players injured.

The club had a player in their sights, but that has fallen through for reasons outwith their control. Head coach Jamie Russell is now looking at other options as he waits on updates on injured forward Czech forward Vastimil Dostalik, who missed the weekend action, and Canadian skater Justin Ducharme who is listed as ‘day to day’ after a hefty collision into the boards ended his game against Belfast Giants.

He hopes to have one of them back for this weekend’s long journey across the Irish Sea to face Giants on Saturday before the overnight return to take on Glasgow Clan at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday.

Russell said: “We are pretty healthy at the back end, but a bit thin up front right now, so we want to give the guys any help we can. We had some chemistry starting to build in the lines, but that was thrown in the blender with guys out.”

He takes his team into the weekend buoyed by Tuesday’s excellent road win and 4-0 shut out of Dundee Stars - their first win in the Challenge Cup qualifying section. The coach was happy to see the win column broken open after two weekend losses.

“We have a great group which prides itself on working hard and competing,” he said. “If you keep banging your head against a wall working hard, sacrificing for your team mates without getting results, it can be challenging. To be rewarded with a good win at this stage is excellent.

“The guys did a really great job - there were zero passengers, no weak links.”

For most of the team, Saturday will be their first experience of a long road trip to Stranraer and ferry across the Irish Sea - the first of many this season.

“We were not good against Giants at home,” said Russell. “We need to play much better - play how we performed in Dundee, and bring that same energy and structure.”