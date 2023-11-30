News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers in market for new face as Ben Hawerchuk on injury list for 28 days

Fife Flyers’ forward Ben Hawerchuck is out of action for one month. The Canadian skater has been placed on the injured reserve list with an upper body injury.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 30th Nov 2023, 18:28 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 18:28 GMT
Under the rules, he is ineligible to play in any games for the next 28 days, effectively sidelining him for the December schedule.

Hawerchuk’s injury - no details have been given about the nature of it - could open the door to a new face in the roster. The club said it may have news to follow, suggesting Tom Coolen, head coach, may be about to open up his extensive contact books to add a covering forward.

Hawerchuk was one of a raft of new faces signed during the summer, joining Flyers from Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL. He will miss this weekend’s games at home to Coventry Blaze on Saturday, and on the road to Guildford Flames on Sunday. The injury will also sideline him from the midweek Challenge Cup quarter-final ties against Flames, with the first leg at Fife Ice Arena on Wednesday,m December 6 - a game which has seen the club slash ticket prices, with £6 off the regular admission, taking adult tickets down from £22 to £16.

