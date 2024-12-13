Fife Flyers in search for points in key December programme

Fife Flyers are deep into one month of hockey which will determine their entire season.

December has always been a crucial point of every campaign, but the spotlight is firmly on Tom Coolen’s team as they try to get themselves off the bottom of the league - and keep their play-off hopes alive.

And, even ahead of the festive programme, Flyers have to take points every single weekend to avoid any gap growing between them and the teams directly above them.

Flyers sit just four points behind Manchester Storm in ninth, but the Altrincham based team have a game in hand, and the biggest concern is the gap between eighth spot where Dundee Stars sit seven points ahead, albeit with one game more played.

Jordan Stallard in action for Flyers against Guildford Flames (Pic: Derek Young)

Flyers have been in this position before - too often for the liking of many fans - and found playing catch-up can be hard to do. They started the month in fine style with a big 5-3 win over Sheffield Steelers, but then passed up a golden opportunity to draw level with Storm at the weekend, going down 4-2 on the road. A tough 4-0 shut out on home ice to Guildford Flames concluded a fruitless weekend, but coach Tom Coolen remains confident his team can turn things round.

He said he couldn’t fault his players’ effort against Storm where they worked hard to build up a 2-1 lead only to suffer a key setback on what he said was “a mystery call” - one that saw Storm level and then go on to grab a lead in the third.

Coolen’s interview with Storm TV saw him describe the officiating as “one of the worst” he had seen in his career - comments which didn’t go down well with the league.

On Sunday he saw Fife struggle against a hard-working Flames side who recorded only their second ever shut out in Kirkcaldy - and the last was 20 years ago under then coach Stan Marple.

Coolen’s mantra remains “this is a marathon” - and he is confident the team will turn things around despite just two wins in 20 starts in all competitions.

“We have to maintain the faith,” he said. “Stay with the fight - I see overall improvement in the last three weeks. We regrouped in training this week and we go at it again. We had moments at the weekend but we need to put together 60 minutes. We’ve worked on a few things this week and will go over more.”

Coolen accepts Flyers need to get points from every weekend, adding: “Look at the standings - we are not that far away. This league is surmountable. I still believe we are going in the right direction. We have to stay healthy, we have to execute, we have to compete and get points.”

His comments came as he finally got the green light to make more signings after dispensation from the league,m having already used up all his roster slots. He has targets in mind, and is working to get them in as quickly as possible.

Flyers travel to Nottingham Panthers on Saturday for what will be an emotional night as their hosts retire the jersey number of Adam Johnson who died after being struck on the neck by an opposition player's skate during a match in front of 8000 fans. His family will attend the poignant ceremony.

Sunday brings Coventry Blaze to Kirkcaldy for the first time - a team Fife toiled against on the road, going down 9-2.