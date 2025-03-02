Fife Flyers in search of a break after decent pushback against Nottingham

The stats will show a defeat for Fife Flyers, but, once again, they gave it all they had with a more than decent third period pushback which got them to within a shooting chance of overtime against Nottingham Panthers.

But when you are down, Lady Luck rarely glances in your direction, and Johnny Curran’s team found itself killing five on three penalties as the clock wound down just when they were in a one-goal game and sniffing for an equaliser.

The calls were soft and frustrating, and inevitably, painful as Panthers struck with a killer third before adding an empty netter in the dying seconds for a 4-1 victory.

For a team minus two imports and leg weary after a long overnight trip back from Cardiff, Flyers knew this was always going to be a tough Sunday on home ice. Former assistant coach Danny Stewart has finally breathed life into a Panthers side that has under-performed for several seasons - with the hint of more to come.

Olivier LeBlanc and Brodie Kay in front of netminder Janis Voris (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

They certainly controlled chunks of the game, forcing Fife to expend so much energy just clearing their zone, never mind getting out of it in a rather messy opening period.

Jaakko Niskala had the visitors ahead at 4:19, and Flyers’ best chance came after 13 minutes when Ben Brown and Evan MacKinnon worked well together to create an opening for Kieran Craig on the backhand in front of Panthers’ net.

Period two saw chances dwindle at both ends of the pad until Jordan Kelsall drilled the puck straight into the net from the centre of the blue line for 2-0 at 35:02.

Flyers have been in this situation often this season, but they grabbed a lifeline in the final minute of the period with Kieran Craig touching home an Olivier LeBlanc shot on the powerplay to give themselves a fighting chance going into the third.

Regardless of exhaustion and limited resources, they dug deep and had a go in the final 20; Chiodo and Cichy coming close in one neat move as this one-goal game edged into the last five minutes. Flyers hopes of an equaliser, a point and possible overtime were certainly thwarted by three minor penalties between 54:08 and 56:06 - their entire sin bin time for the night,

Tyler Heidt went for hooking, followed by an angry Michael Cichy for interference - his response clearly indicated he thought it was a dive - and then Carozza for a slash. Down to a five on three they braced themselves once more, only to see Sam Herr tap home for 3-1 at 56:20.

Flyers called a time out, and pulled Janis Voris - who made some big saves across this game - and again went at Panthers. That absence of luck struck once again as a shot from LeBlanc was blocked, and the puck landed on a plate for Herr to roll it down the ice and into the empty net.

They must surely get a break or two before this wretched season ends …

