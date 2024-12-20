Fife Flyers in turmoil as they sack coach Tom Coolen

Fife Flyers have sacked coach Tom Coolen just 24 hours before this weekend’s crucial games.

He met with director Tom Muir today and was told the change was being made, and then addressed his players before leaving the dressing-room. The decision came as Canadian forward Drake Pilon also left the club.

It is the first time the club’s owners have sacked any coach since taking over in 1996, and the decision comes on the back of a poor season which has yielded just two league wins. The club described his departure as “mutual” – I understand he was fired.

Coolen brought a huge buzz back to the rink when he arrived last season, but a second spell at the helm has not worked after his summer recruitment plan saw four Kazakh skaters signed to little effect - all four have since departed back home. He has also had to contend with injuries to key players, with the loss of Johnny Curran, one of projected key goalscorers,a significant loss. Martin Latal also endured six weeks out with concussion and also quit the club.

Tom Coolen has been axed by Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

Earlier this month Flyers successfully appealed to the EIHL to make further signings after using up all their rota, and one player is due to arrive in Kirkcaldy this weekend. Kieran Craig will walk into a dressing-room in a state of uncertainty as it looks for someone to run the bench for then remainder of the season.