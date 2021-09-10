Fife Flyers: James Isaacs returns with ‘unfinished business’ and into a new-look team

The Canadian is only the second import returnee from the roster which ended the 2019-20 campaign prematurely after the pandemic halted the sport.

Isaacs, 31, combined hockey with his studies at Abertay University last season where he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws with honours.

And his text books will remain in his kit bag – he announced on Twitter recently he is going to University of Edinburgh to study International Banking Law and Finance LLM.

Isaacs, who has iced in over 200 games with Fife, described his return as “unfinished business” after surgery halted his last season in the club’s colours.

But he will return to a very different line-up filled with new faces as Flyers recruit players from America, Latvia and Sweden with a number of sports yet to be filled despite the opening pre-season game against Dundee Stars being just days away.

Isaac said: “I am ecstatic to be coming back for a fifth season.

“There is a lot of unfinished business and I’m excited to get playing again and to meet all the new faces.

“It was hard to sit out last season due to surgery, but I am back stronger and healthier than ever before”

Given his versatility on the ice, his return was also welcomed by head coach Todd Dutiaume as he tries to build a new team in the shortest possible timescale.

“James has been a fantastic servant for the club on and off the ice,” he said.

“People really appreciate his work ethic and the fact that he competes night in, night out.

“He is a very versatile player for us with the capability of playing forward and in defence.”

Flyers are aiming for a roster of 14 imports and five Brits for the 2021-22 campaign which gets underway at the end of the month - marking the sport’s return from an 18-month lockdown.

Defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl is the only other returning import unveiled so far, and, of the other ten, only netminder Shane Owen, has any previous experience of the UK game.

The club has come under criticism for its lack of build-up to the first games, but it is due to make further announcements on COVID protocols as well as signings.

