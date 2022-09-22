The Finnish forward made an instant impact as a Fife Flyer, netting two goals in the 5-2 road win over Dundee Stars.

The former Coventry Blaze frontman has caught the eye among fans, and his team-mates.

Chris Lawrence noted: “Watching Kivilahti is a highlight for me - he’s a very strong, smart player.”

Janne Kivilahti (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

And that’s why Fife’s coaching staff brought him north along with team-mate Janne Laakkonen.

Kivilahti’s debut EIHL season saw him ring the red light 20 times in 49 appearances after plying his trade in Swedish ice hockey.

One of half a dozen Scandinavian voices in the dressing-room, the player is looking forward to the season.

“There is a lot of leadership in the room, and a lot of experience.” he said.

“As a team, we know how to get over tough losses and how to play leading 1-0 or 2-0, and also help out the younger guys in the team.

“There are a lot of funny guys too - it’s fun to go on the road and play and practice with them.”

On the ice, Kivilahti has been a stand out skater in the opening Challenge Cup games, and he is well aware of the role he was brought in to do, with the coaches looking to him to deliver more than the 20 goals he notched in a Blaze jersey.

“I’m a finisher,” he said. “I like to score goals - so I need these talented guys for the great passes like Zack (Phillips) did at Dundee.”

The performances while short-handed against title-tipped Belfast Giants underlined the potential within the squad.

“It tells you a lot about this team that we almost won there when short benched after that journey - travelling by ferry to a game was a new experience for me!

“There is a lot of character in this team. I think we’re all looking forward to getting the full lineup and playing against Belfast again.

“It’s a long season, and or goals are to be a play off team.