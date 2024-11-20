Fife Flyers Johnny Curran: I’ll come back a different player after coaching role

Johnny Curran is likely to be out all season (Pic: Derek Young)

Johnny Curran reckons he will return from a season-halting injury a different player - thanks to his new role on Fife Flyers’ coaching team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canadian forward has begun his rehab after surgery to repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament which happened just a handful of games into his spell in Kirkcaldy.

While the ice pad remains out of bounds, he has become assistant to coach Tom Coolen, and seeing games from a very different perspective in the stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is great still coming to the rink and being involved with the team,” he said. “I’m really grateful for that opportunity. As far as the coaching side goes, I feel I can support Tom and give a different view and also learn a lot. When I come back I will be a different player. I have seen stuff that drives coach’s crazy - stuff that I did too!” Curran has been focussing on video analysis of games and performances and them taking the team through them at the start of each week. He then turns his attention to the weekend opposition to ensure the players are fully briefed.

For Coolen, it is an extra support he didn’t have last season.

“Johnny has done a great job,” he said. “It is a huge help to have that extra pair of eyes on games.”

Curran will be on the bench in due course, but only once he is comfortable standing for longer periods of time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no change to my timeline -it’s pretty much me for the season - but the surgery went well,” he said. “It is very much day to day just now. You can’t look at the big picture or you’d go nuts. You learn to walk again and get movement back, and then get on the bike. Once you do that

you have to build up the strength in your leg, but you can’t put too much pressure on it too soon, so I’m working on upper body strength and also my left leg - keeping that strong balances the right one where I had surgery.”

The injury came just as Curran settled into life in Fife.

“It was going well. I came here to play and produce, and show what kind of player I am, and eight games in this happens,” he said. “Working with Tom keeps me involved and also lets me learn - it keeps me occupied and it is a lot of fun.We are looking to progress the role as I start to get better and am able to go back on the bench.”

The player was integral to Coolen’s plans this season, and he admits it has been hard sitting on the sidelines as the team toiled in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Losing sucks,” he said. “We were short and injured, but we are getting better, and a healthy, energised Fife Flyers will compete with anyone.” Sunday’s performance against Sheffield gave another indication of the return to form, with two solid periods against one of the league’s top teams.

“We shook them and lost an edge in the third - we didn’t put the same pressure on them so there is stuff to work on. We’re looking for the nice tic tac toe goals - we maybe need to get dirtier goals more often, but we want to build on the positives.

“We are not in a bad position just behind Glasgow, but we need results soon. You can build a season around the Christmas schedules.”