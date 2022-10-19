Fife Flyers’ newly appointed team captain returned to Kirkcaldy for a third season eager to be part of a new-look team.

The Swedish defenceman is keen to push forward and keep the club on track to bag one of the eight post-season championship places.

Jeff Huchins, associate coach, said at the start of the season that the quiet man of the dressing-room was “unique” – in that he played in two teams which didn’t make the play-offs but still came back motivated to do things right.

Fife Flyers - Jonas Emmerdahl (Pic: Steve Gunn)

“We chatted throughout summer and how things were moving forward around the team,” he said.

“It felt right to come back after two seasons with no play off hockey. I don’t want to have to go through that again - I want to achieve things in Fife.“I also don’t go from team to team. I like to stay - I want to see for myself how the fans are when we are winning and challenging as a playoff team

“It has been exciting for me to become back.”

The captaincy - his first as a pro - was a step up from the ‘A’ badge he wore last season.

“I get to talk to the refs more!” he said, “but it doesn’t change my game. I try to play as hard as I can and lead by example.

“There are a lot of good leaders in the room who will also speak up on any team matters, but our role is also to help pull the group forward.”

Emmerdahl is looking to help steer the club back to winning ways this weekend with back to back home games - an advantage he believes they most exploit.

“It’s really important to win your home games, specially against teams like Coventry,” he said.

“I felt we went very close when we were down at their rink. We know Cardiff are a really good team but I feel we can beat both,.

“The more we play at home the more the new guys get used to the big ice and also the bounces that come with having home advantage.

“They’re also learning that when we come out and leave everything on the ice, the fans are right behind you.

“It’s a better league this year - it more. Competitive, and every team has quality players.