Fife Flyers: Kamerin Nault listed on game sheet in key game against Glasgow Clan

He wears the number 79 jersey in a match which Flyers must win to avoid dropping to the bottom of the table.

Nault finally touched down at Edinburgh Airport on Friday after a week spent in Toronto sorting out visa paperwork.

He arrived in Scotland at the start of last week only to be held at the airport for a number to hours before being released into the custody of the club.

Kamerin Nault has arrived in Kirkcaldy after visa issues delayed his arrival

He was allowed to continue to travel on to Kirkcaldy where he met his new team-mates, pending a final decision. Hopes of a debut against Sheffield Steelers last Saturday were ended when Nault was told to fly 3000 miles back to Toronto to sort out the visa issues.

The club not only faced additional flight costs, but had to also pay for accommodation.

Nault completed the process earlier this week, but had to wait on the green light to make the return journey - delaying his arrival back in Fife until Friday.

He goes into a game with much riding on it. Flyers lead the Braehead side by one point with two games in hand, and have to turn in a strong 60-minute performance to get the result that ensures they stay ahead of their west coast rivals, and kick-start a push for the play-offs.

Fife’s home form has been poor all season with just three wins from 17 starts - on each in October, November and December - and that sequence continued into 2023 with a 3-2 loss at the hands of Sheffield Steelers last weekend.

There is no doubt the performances have merited better outcomes, but in a results-driven business, the team has to start to find ways of winning tight hockey games in order to grab a top eight place and make the post-season competition.

The injuries which crippled the bench in December have finally receded - Lucas Sandstrom made a fine return to action against Steelers after missing nine matches - and with a road trip to Coventry on Sunday as well, Todd Dutiaume, head coach, knows his team has to dig deep.

“This is a key month for us,” he said. “We have pivotal games coming up against Glasgow Dundee and Manchester, and we have to start winning those games against teams in the same position as us.

“Every game is a must win - that’s the attitude we have to adopt. We have to play like that.