The ties that once bound Fife Flyers with its renowned junior development programme have been rekindled with key appointments.

Steven Wishart is joining as head of player development/pathway, and Lee Mercer is also coming board in an advisory role to help at the club where he started his career.

The moves underline the pace of change since the club’s takeover, and will be welcomed by fans who have watched the team’s home grown strength dwindle badly in recent seasons, adding to its never-ending problem of playing short benched.

A team which started its EIHL era with a dozen or so home grown players saw that number steadily decline as the original core retired, and the next batch found only limited ice time on offer as the number of imports increased, with the gate to the home bench becoming increasingly narrow.

Steven Wishart (Pic: Derek Young) and Lee Mercer have new roles with Fife Flyers' new team

Max Birbraer, the club’s new owner, sees the link as key to re-establishing those local roots - something Flyers can trace back through the decades. The 1980s and 90s saw a host of players emerge through the ranks and go to enjoy outstanding careers. They include Steven and Derek King, Les Millie, Iain Robertson, Dean Edmiston and Bobby and John Haig to name but a few. They were then followed by the likes of Tich Dingwall, Lee Mercer and Scott Plews as the team moved into the NPL and then BNL.

Ironically, the announcement came just as young Fife defenceman, Brodie Kay, departed to pursue other options after two seasons with the team,.

The GB junior player was nurtured steadily by former coach Tom Coolen, and got regular ice time, but he will wear different colours next season - his new club has yet to be announced, but his name has been widely linked with a move to Cardiff Devils since midway through last season. Kay’s departure came despite “strong efforts” by the club to keep him as part of new coach Jamie Russell’s roster.

The club said: “We’d like to state on record our thanks to Brodie for his time with us and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

But as one door closes, others may be opening to the next generation of Flyers players, trained and mentored in Kirkcaldy.

Wishart will continue as head coach of SNL team Kirkcaldy Kestrels while working closely with Flyers’ senior coaching team to strengthen the development pathway from junior hockey right through to pro level. He has been one of the driving forces behind Kestrels’ recent successes, working closely with former Flyers’ player, Daryl Venters, who is at the helm of Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club.

Mercer will have an advisory role to assist the senior. management team with the focus of growing the club over the coming seasons. Flyers remain close to his heart despite forging a career south of the border. Mercer was part of the new group of young players who made their breakthrough under player-coach Mark Morrison as Flyers stepped into the newly formed Northern Premier League in 1996-97.

He had a season with Paisley Pirates in 1999-2000 before heading south and his association with Haringey stretches back to 2005. He was a player and coach with Haringey Greyhounds, before buying the team in 2017 and re-naming it as the Huskies and continuing to play in the NIHLSouth 2 league, based out of the Alexandra Palace.

Mercer also made a bid to buy the club when it went up for sale, and his new role brings his own hockey career full circle.

Birbraer said: “Part of our strategy when taking over the club was very much focused on doing what we could do to support the pathway of local Scottish players in the Fife community. The new pathway, with the support of Steven, will be able to identify potential players for the future that we can support in the aim of them one day icing in the EIHL.

“I would also like to thank Lee who was instrumental in helping set up the partnership with the Kestrels/KIHC. Lee will be joining us in an advisory role to assist the senior management team with the focus of growing the club over the coming seasons.”