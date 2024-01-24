Fife Flyers: key players back from injury as Tom Coolen looks at healthy scratch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He had a full squad on the ice for training this week, and goes into a big weekend of action looking for points to keep the club’s play-off push firmly on track.

Team captain Jonas Emmerdahl and Aleksi Makela are back in contention for starting slots against Dundee Stars on the road on Saturday, and Sunday’s Pride game against Cardiff Devils at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday - and the big news for fans is that netminder Shane Owen is also set for a return. He has been sidelined through injury since being hurt late in the game against Belfast Giants before Christmas, but returned to training last week, and could share the goaltending duties with Kevin Lindskoug this weekend.

Coolen has yet to finalise his plans, but the return of Owen would be another big boost for the team as it finds real momentum on the back of several strong performances, including a fine 2-1 win over league leaders Sheffield Steelers.

Netminder Kevin Lindskoug was a key player in the win over Sheffield Steelers (Pic: Derek Young)

“We are definitely still in the mix,” he said. “In fact, we are closer than we were last month.”

Coolen was hugely impressed with his team’s performances across two games with Steelers and wants that to continue with points from a key road trip to Dundee before turning his attentions to Cardiff - a side they swept 4-1 on their last visit.

Defenceman Stephen Desrocher remains on the Injury Reserve list but continues to move closer to a return after a six-week absence.

“We have the luxury of having to sit a guy out this weekend - that hasn’t happened for a while,” he said. “I’m looking forward to having that option. We had all the guys out on the ice this week for training which was a good feeling.

“I’m looking forward to see how the team plays at full strength. I thought they out on two excellent performance against Steelers. Our puck management was very good, and the defencemen worked so hard logging 30 minutes of ice time. I thought Kevin Wehrs had his best weekend since joining us. His managed the puck really well, putting it on sticks and quick reverses away from pressure. He knows how to play the game and is coming into great form.