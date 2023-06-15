Fife Flyers and Dundee Stars (pictured) will face each other in pre-season friendly matches in September (Pic Derek Young)

As the Kirkcaldy side prepare for the upcoming Elite League season, they will firstly face the Dundee Stars in two friendlies.

Fife plays host to the first of these matches on Saturday, September 9 with face-off at 7.15pm. The return fixture at the Dundee Ice Arena will then take place on Sunday, September 10 at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Flyers will then welcome Dutch club Tilburg Trappers and Romanian side CSM Corona Brasov to Scotland the following weekend.

Fife will host Tilburg Trappers on Saturday, September 16 with face-off at 7.15pm, before then taking on Brasov on Sunday, September 17 at 5.15pm in Fife.

Ticket information and prices to follow.

While most Flyers fans will be familiar with the merits of fellow Elite League side Dundee Stars, they will be less knowledgeable about their respective opponents from the Netherlands and Romania.

In 1938, the Trappers were founded and they would go on to be crowned Dutch League champions 14 times and Dutch Playoff champions 15 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2007, Corona Brasov began playing in 2010 in the Hungarian-Romanian league.