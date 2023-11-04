News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers’ Kyle Osterberg to honour friend and former team-mate Adam Johnson

Fife Flyers’ forward Kyle Osterberg will honour the memory of his friend and former team-mate, Adam Johnson, by wearing his name and jersey number on his warm-up top.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Nov 2023, 11:49 GMT- 1 min read
They were both part of the University of Minnesota-Duluth team across two seasons from 2015-17. Osterberg’s tribute, which will see him warm up with ‘Johnson 47’ on his shirt for the remainder of the season, has the blessing of Adam’s family.

The Nottingham Panthers player died after a freak -on ice accident in the game against Sheffield Steelers last weekend.

Eight Elite League teams return to action tonight, with Fife Flyers taking on Glasgow Clan at Fife Ice Arena. Fans and players will join a minute's silence, followed by a minute's applause before the start of the match. Fife Flyers’ Supporters club is also planning a 47th minute applause in memory of the player.

