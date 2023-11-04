Fife Flyers’ Kyle Osterberg to honour friend and former team-mate Adam Johnson
and live on Freeview channel 276
They were both part of the University of Minnesota-Duluth team across two seasons from 2015-17. Osterberg’s tribute, which will see him warm up with ‘Johnson 47’ on his shirt for the remainder of the season, has the blessing of Adam’s family.
The Nottingham Panthers player died after a freak -on ice accident in the game against Sheffield Steelers last weekend.
Eight Elite League teams return to action tonight, with Fife Flyers taking on Glasgow Clan at Fife Ice Arena. Fans and players will join a minute's silence, followed by a minute's applause before the start of the match. Fife Flyers’ Supporters club is also planning a 47th minute applause in memory of the player.