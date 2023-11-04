Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They were both part of the University of Minnesota-Duluth team across two seasons from 2015-17. Osterberg’s tribute, which will see him warm up with ‘Johnson 47’ on his shirt for the remainder of the season, has the blessing of Adam’s family.

The Nottingham Panthers player died after a freak -on ice accident in the game against Sheffield Steelers last weekend.

