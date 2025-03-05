Fife Flyers lace up for Cardiff Devils as game postponed by Storm Eowyn goes ahead

Fife Flyers lace up for a midweek tussle with Cardiff Devils at Fife Ice Arena tonight (Wednesday, face-off 7:30pm).

The game was postponed after Storm Eowyn ripped several panels from the roof of the rink last month.

The game comes just days after Devils beat Flyers 6-0 in Wales. Flyers go into the match with injury worries over defenceman Patrick Kyte and Phelix Martineau. Both missed the weekend games, but won’t be rushed back into action.

Said coach Johnny Curran: “It is nothing massively serious but we are not in position to be forcing guys to play through injuries and that won’t change.”

High fives rinkside for forward Austin Farley (Pic: Derek Young)

The midweek action keeps up a busy schedule for the team with a road trip to Guildford Flames on Saturday, returning to home ice to take on Coventry Blaze on Sunday.

Added Curran: “The scorelines may not be showing it, but the guys are keen to get back into another game - sometimes you feel they never end but that was not the case at the weekend.”