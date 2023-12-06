Fife Flyers lack cutting edge as first leg QF loss dents Challenge Cup bid

Fife Flyers are a team in need of a cutting edge. A 3-1 home loss to Guildford Flames put a huge question mark over their hopes of further progress in the Challenge Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They needed a win on home ice from this quarter-final first leg match-up, but it never felt a likely outcome against a Flames side that skated well and, in the words of coach Paul Dixon, delivered a “complete game.”

By contrast, Flyers struggled in the first, pushed in the second but simply didn’t look ruthless enough in front of the net to overhaul Guildford’s lead. Given their toils on the road where they have chased games with limited success, it doesn’t augur well for next Wednesday’s long journey south to the Spectrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Coolen, head coach, admitted: “We have to play better, eliminate their chances and play better defensively. We gave them too many quick two on ones early on and didn't protect the ice.”

At full stretch, centreman Vitalijs Pavlovs (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

A total of 822 fans braved a numbingly cold December night to be rinkside for this match. It was a long, cold night as they saw their teams fall 2-0 behind with just over five minutes played - the worst possible start on a night when a home win was key to their hopes in this competition.

The opener came at 3:37 when Brett Ferguson’s drop pass from the right got the slightest of tips from Peter Crinella, and the puck has just enough momentum to cross the line. Goal number two at 5:24 was a shot from Patrick Bajkov which seemed to catch Shane Owen unaware in the net. It also, Dixon noted, took the crowd out of the game which was exactly what Flames wanted.

The goals gave Guildford all the momentum, but Fife grabbed a lifeline at 11:29 as Collin Shirley - again one of their tireless workers - sprinted round the back of the net and had a go at goal, before Max Humitz bundled the puck over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen kept Fife alive with a huge one on one stop as the impressive and relentless Ryan Tait raced goalward, and Flames scorned a huge chance with a four-minute powerplay in which Flyers defended positively.remained dominant.

Period two was Fife’s best but it didn’t deliver the goal they needed. The pressure and pace were stepped up with no end product, and Flames’ third goal after 35 minutes was a huge blow. It came after intense pressure, but it also contained a top drawer finish from Peter Crinella as he stepped in from the right and finished with clinical precision.

Flyers were handed a potential lifeline with a 41st minute powerplay - their one and only o the game - but it came and went with nothing of substance. They survived a scare when Austin Glover saw a shot come off Owen’s post, and held out as Flames pushed for a fourth in as last-minute powerplay.