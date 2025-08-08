Fife Flyers land Canadian import to lead their offensive firepower

Fife Flyers have landed an experienced import who has been on their radar since the club’s new owners took control.

Canadian forward Josh Winquist is the 17th signing of the summer, and the latest addition to a completely new look team which will hit the ice for the first time under new coach Jamie Russell at the end of this month.

Described as a playmaker and high scoring forward, he brings AHL, ECHL and European hockey experience to the roster, with Russell billing him as “the engine for our offensive attack.”

Winquist recorded over a point per game in his ECHL career with 234 points - 78 goals and 156 assists in 227 regular season games. He also recorded 85 points (33+52s) in his 151 AHL game which saw him icing with the Oklahoma City Barons, Bakersfield Condors, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Toronto Marlies and Rockford IceHogs.

The new signing will join the team ahead of the puck dropping later this month (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Winquist has also skated in the Metal Ligaen in Denmark, Tipos Extraliga in Slovakia, HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden and most recently DEL2 in Germany.

The past two seasons have seen him ice with the Esbjerg Energy in the Danish top tier during the 2023/24 season, he finished top of the scoring with 70 points (26 goals + 44 assists) in 66 games. Last season he played with German club Selber Wölfe where he again finished top of the points. Suiting up in 50 games, he totalled 46 points (20 +26).

The club has put a lot of work into landing a player who could be one of the key summer signings.

Russell said: “We are very excited with this signing. “It was a long process and a lot of work but Josh is a difference maker that will be the engine for our offensive attack. He is an experienced player that has the versatility to play centre or wing.”

Max Birbraer, club president and GM, added: “I’m really happy to get this signing over the line. We have been speaking to Josh throughout the summer and he was somebody we were hoping to secure from the get go. He is an offensive weapon who can play in multiple positions and situations in the power play which will give us flexibility.

“Josh will lead our offensive core and will bring much needed experience to the front lines.”

Winquist will wear the number 91 jersey.