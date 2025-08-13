Fife Flyers land defensive leader and a ‘competitor who loves to win’

Fife Flyers have landed an offensive defenceman predicted to become “an awesome powerplay quarterback in the EIHL.”

Ian Scheid is the 19th signing of the summer, and will lead the blue line into the 2025-26 campaign which gets underway at the end of the month with two exhibition games. The 30-year old from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, joins Flyers from Black Wings Linz from the top tier of hockey in Austria where he registered 28 points across 61 games.

Scheid’s signing marked the end of a summer search for an experienced offensive blue liner.

Jamie Russell, head coach, said: “Ian is a defenceman with terrific offensive instincts. He’s a competitor that loves to win. He is going to be an awesome PP quarterback in the EIHL.”

Ian Scheid is the 19th signing of the summer for Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

Max Birbraer, GM and president, added: “Ian’s pedigree speaks for itself and I am looking forward to watching him leading our defensive core.”

Following a successful collegiate hockey career with Minnesota State University, Scheid turned pro during the 2020/21 season with Colorado Eagles in the the American Hockey League (AHL) during the shortened pandemic season. He also iced in 11 games for the affiliated Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL.

Season 2021/22 saw the player head to Europe and skate with Straubing Tigers in Germany’s DEL where he also played eight Championship Hockey League games.

A spell in the Slovakian Extraliga followed with HC Slovak Bratislava at the start of the 2023/24 season he returned to Germany with Nürnberg Ice Tigers.

Ian will wear jersey number 65.