Fife Flyers: League statement as question mark hangs over staying in Elite League

The Elite League has said it will do all it can to keep Fife Flyers in the top flight next season after Tom Muir and Jack Wishart announced they were stepping down as owners.

Concerns over the club’s continued participation in the EIHL have circulated for some time, and everything now hinges on securing new owners quickly - and finding out their intentions. The only alternatives facing the club are a drop back into the SNL, or a home in the second tier NIHL which only has one other Scottish side, Solway Sharks.

Fans have watched top flight import hockey for the past 13 seasons, and enjoyed some success but witnessed a number of increasingly challenging campaigns. Should Flyers drop down a level - and it would be a huge issue of debate among supporters – the league has said it will keep Flyers’ franchise open for a further two seasons.

The directors told the EIHL in mid-January they were retiring at the end of the season and looking for new owners.

Is top flight ice hockey coming to an end in Kirkcaldy? (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Tony Smith, league chairman, said: “Fife Flyers are the oldest ice hockey team in the country, and we will do everything we can to ensure they remain part of the Elite League.

“We hope Flyers are able to find new owners and would of course work with them to continue the club's participation in the top-flight of British ice hockey. The process of finding new owners could happen quickly, or may take time, therefore we have also agreed to keep Flyers’ franchise open in the Elite League for a further two seasons to allow them to return at a later time if needed.

“We hope this won’t be necessary but are also aware of the timescales involved and would want new owners to know that they are welcome in the Elite League whenever they are found.”

Smith also revealed that plans are in place should Fife withdraw, leaving the league with nine teams.

“We hope that we’ll be able to see Elite League ice hockey in Fife next season, but the responsible thing to do is to also be prepared in case this isn't possible in the short term,” he said. “We have plans in place for our league operations were we to be at nine teams, giving teams the same number of home games as teams have now. This ensures that planning for season 2025/26 can continue at the other nine member teams, and that fans across the league can also renew or take up season tickets without worrying that the number of games could be changed."