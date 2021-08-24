Fife Flyers’ legend unveils team’s new main sponsor from thousands of miles away

The former netminder made the draw while conducting a practice session in Toronto, Canada, with his son.Steve, the current goalie coach with NHL outfit Toronto Maple Leafs, picked out health, union UNISON Fife Health Branch, as Flyers’ main sponsors for the 2021-22 campaign which starts later next month.

The name will now appear on the team’s jerseys.

The virtual draw replaced the traditional pre-season event involving all members of the Great8 sponsors team.

Fife Fluyers netminder Steve Briere 2003 (Pic: FFP)

Carol Johnstone, commercial manager, explained: “ “Due to the pandemic the club was unable to host its usual Great 8 breakfast and therefore we felt that this was a unique and novel approach to achieve a main sponsor for this season.”

Unison replaces Arnold Clark which has been the headline sponsor in recent seasons.

Wilma Brown, treasurer of Unison Fife Health Branch said: "When we first sponsored the team in 2019, it very quickly became apparent that there was a lot of love for Fife Flyers within our membership.

“When the opportunity arose to continue this sponsorship, we jumped at the chance because we recognised that Fife Flyers is an organisation that is aligned with UNISON values and it is our privilege to be the Title Sponsors this season in particular.

“We are proud to be involved in something that is at the heart of our community and will see people coming together again to cheer on the team."

The first commercial activity from the club also saw a new name added to the list of sponsors.

Edinburgh based Whiteburn Projects Limited, the company behind the re-development of the former Viewforth High School site - the building was destroyed in a major blaze last August, and work has begun on creating a new residential development.

Flyers have re-season warmup games back to back with Dundee Stars before getting the EIHL: season underway at the end of the September.

The club has announced a number of new signings with more expected in the coming days before players start to arrive in town.

