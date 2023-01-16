It came at Coventry Blaze on Sunday where the match ended goalless after regulation time, and then sudden death overtime failed to produce a winner

Flyers were eventually beaten on penalty shots, and gained one point for the draw after 60 minutes.

Goal-less games in ice hockey are exceptionally rare.

Shane Owen in action against Coventry Blaze (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

In November 1999, Flyers travelled to play Slough Jets and recorded their first ever 0-0 score after three periods of hockey.

The historic result was one consolation from a weekend which saw Fife lose both games in penalty shoot-outs and drop to tenth place in the EIHL.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, paid tribute to netminder Shane Owen who stonewalled Blaze right through the night.

“We rely on Shane heavily,” he said: “We have been really short bodied until recently, and the fact is he has bailed us out for the limited success we have had. It’s a shame we couldn’t get one over the line for him this weekend.”

Dutiaume said the team’s focus now has to be getting wins under its belt.

“We recently got back to full strength. It is about getting out of the bad habits we have created and one of those is finding ways to take taking short cuts in games, and that won’t change overnight.

