Fife Flyers look at cover for defenceman battling serious injury
Defenceman Noah Delmas missed the weekend action and is due to get a scan - and the outcome will determine the club’s next move.
Johnny Curran, interim coach, described Delmas’ injury as “pretty serious" and added: “We are prepared to bring in a guy if he is not available but that will be addressed later.” Delmas last played in the 9-4 midweek loss to Glasgow Clan, and he was one of two defencemen missing this weekend.
Brodie Kay warmed up against Dundee Stars on Sunday, but took no part in the game. The GB under-20 international is still recovering from a bad hit sustained in the game at Coventry, and Curran explained: “He wanted to help team mates tonight, When you send in your lines to the other team and they see only four D they want to take advantage. Seeing a fifth name might make them back off.” Kay was on the bench for the first period before getting dressed.
On a brighter note, key forward Kieran Craig is expected to return for Friday’s journey across the Irish Sea to face Belfast Giants.