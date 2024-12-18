Fife Flyers lose import to suspension as new face set to fly in
Ryan Foss has been hit with a one game ban after taking a major penalty for spearing late in Sunday’s 7-1 loss to Coventry Blaze. He returns for the away trip across the Irish Sea on Sunday.
It means another reshuffle of the lines for coach Tom Coolen who is already minus Lucas Chiodo who has flown home after a family bereavement and will miss both games against Belfast Giants.
Foss has been part of a second line with recent signings Massimo Carroza and Jordan Stallard. His suspension comes as Coolen looks to get Austin Farley back into the line-up after injury. The forward skated in training this week and the coach is hopeful he will lace up against Giants.
He is also waiting on the arrival of new signing Kieran Craig - the first signing permitted after an appeal to the EIHL after the remaining Kazakhs, Madi Dibhanbek and Nikolai Shulga, returned home.
Craig is set to fly in this week and the club is working on processing his paperwork to get him into the line-up against Giants, and ease the pressure on a worryingly short benched side. Flyers had just 13 skaters against Nottingham on Saturday where they went down 6-0.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.