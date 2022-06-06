Fife Flyers lose veteran forward as Craig Peacock returns to rivals Glasgow Clan

The veteran forward makes the journey back west after just one season with the Kirkcaldy club.

Peacock iced in 56 games with Flyers in a season which proved to be extremely difficult as the team struggled and finished in last place in the EIHL.

But he said: “I really enjoyed and appreciated my time there and met and worked with some great people at that club.

Craig Peacock is leaving Fife Flyers to return to Glasgow Clan (Pic: Steve Gunn)

“But, I definitely won’t miss having to travel over an hour to practice when Braehead Arena was only a couple of minutes away from where I live, like I did last year and I’m delighted to be returning.

Peacock had four seasons with Clan after previously icing with the Belfast Giants.

The 33-year old will resume his career at Braehead under head coach, Malcolm Cameron.

He said: “Glasgow is home for me, and still was last season, even though I was playing for a different team.

“It’s exciting to be back and be part of an exciting time moving forward.

“Malcolm got in touch with me after our season ended and it was something that appealed to me. I’d spent four years here and I jumped at the chance to come back.”

Cameron said: “He’s an experienced player with a great hockey IQ and something I saw first hand when he played for Fife.

“He was dangerous for them and can see the plays.”