Fife Flyers: Lucas Chiodo flies home after bereavement as club adds new import

Fife Flyers will go into the weekend action minus top points scorer Lucas Chiodo, but with a new skater in line for as debut.

Chiodo has been granted bereavement leave and has returned home immediately to be with his family. He aims to return to Kirkcaldy early next week.

The absence of the leading first line forward could be offset by the possible debut of new signing Kieran Craig – a 23-year old left winger from Alexandria, Ontario, who will be in town as soon as his paperwork is processed - the club is hopeful he will be here to ice against Belfast Giants on Saturday.

Craig spent four seasons in the Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League he started with the Gatineau Olympiques. As the pandemic struck in his second season he was their top points scorer. In his senior year he was traded to Blainville-Boisbriand Armada where he was a point per game scorer - the sort of output Flyers need to kick-start their league campaign.

Lucas Chiodo has been a key player for Flyers this season (Pic: Derek Young)

In 211 career QMJHL games, Craig posted 138 points and drew 164 penalty minutes. The 5’11, 190 lbs. forward then moved for the 2022-23 season to the other side of the Ottawa River to study psychology at Carleton University.

He continued his point per game ratio with Carleton Ravens in the Canadian USports, leading them with 27 points in 27 games last season before beginning his professional career in the ECHL with Florida Everblades. On his debut he posted a couple of assists against the South Carolina Stingrays. His eight-game spell saw him log four assists and one goal before finishing the season with one appearance for Cincinnati Cyclones. Following a trade he started this season with Tulsa Oilers.

Craig is the first new face to arrive since the club was given special dispensation by the EIHL to strengthen their squad after the loss of their last two Kazakh imports, Madi Dibhanbek and Nikolai Shulga.

Head coach Tom Coolen said: “Kieran has been an effective forward everywhere he has played. Last season he led CIS club Carleton Ravens in scoring as well as Gatineau Olympics in his QMJHL days. He finished last season with a productive stint with the ECHL ‘s Florida Everblades. We look forward to Kieran contributing to our club.”