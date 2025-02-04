Fife Flyers are looking for new owners after Tom Muir and Jack Wishart announced they were stepping down after nearly 30 years at the helm.

They are the last two surviving members of the four-man consortium which took over the club in 1996 when the directors of the ice rink decided they could no longer run the team.

They have seen the club through life in the British National League, Northern League, Scottish National League and Elite League - and have opened the door to new owners to start the next chapter.

Few directors in any sport’s club can match their commitment of 28 years at the helm. During that time they have rarely sought the spotlight, but they plan to bow out with some celebrations which many feel are long overdue - the retirement of three jersey numbers worn by club legends Mark Morrison, Todd Dutiaume and Steven King.

Tom Muir (left) and Jack Wishart at a fans forum (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Morrison led the team to Grand Slam glory as player-coach, Dutiaume is the longest serving import in the club’s history, and King played his entire, outstanding career with Flyers.

They will be honoured in March as the directors also bid to sign off by taking Flyers’ fundraising total for CHAS - its’ adopted charity since 1996 - to over £100,000.

In a joint statement, Mr Muir and Mr Wishart said:”After almost 30 years of involvement with Fife Flyers we have taken the difficult decision to step down from the operation of this wonderful club. Fife Flyers have a long and colourful history and we now look for those who wish to write the next chapter. We look forward to welcoming those out there who have the passion, drive and determination to help keep this historic club going for another 87 years!”

Opening the door to new investors and owners, it said they welcomed inquiries “in the strictest confidence” so “we can pass on the baton and share new ownership news prior to the end of the 2024/25 season.”

Fife Flyers crowned British champions 2000 - Tom Muir, director, with coach, Mark Morrison

Mr Muir and Mr Wishart stepped up when the rink decided to call time on running the team in 1996. They were joined by a four-man consortium which included the late John Waring, and the late Tom Muir Senior. While other team owners relished the spotlight, they stayed very much in the background, and kept their counsel, but anyone associated with the team will know the time, commitment - and finance - they have sunk in over the years.

Going out with a bang not only allows fans to say thank you, but also gives them something to look forward to after the toughest of seasons.

“As our era as custodians of this storied club at the heart of Fife draws to a close, we hope you can join us to raise the rafters not only at home games but also with some special club events.

“Firstly, to celebrate our partnership with CHAS started back in the mid 90’s by former coach Mark Morrison. Together as a Club, you’ve helped us to raise an outstanding £97,577 for this amazing charity. Our aim is to reach £100,000 by the end of the season. We would love you to share your generosity one more time at one of our home.

“Secondly, since taking over in 1996, we have had the privilege of having some outstanding players and personalities pull on the blue, white and gold with pride. We feel now is the time to solidify their place in our history books. Therefore, we are pleased to announce the retirement of #11 Todd Dutiaume, #12 Steven King and officially retire #17 Mark Morrison. “We will also be hosting a ‘skate with the Flyers, an end of season party and also various jersey raffles as we raise cheers to the years, mark the end of our time with the club and look forward to the beginning of the next chapter.” They signed off adding: “While there have been many highs and lows over the years, this club and its community and fans has been an important part of our lives for the last three decades and will always hold a special place in our hearts. To the volunteers, fans, players, staff and teams, past and present, thank you, forever Blue, White and Gold.”