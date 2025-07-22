Fife Flyers make key backroom appointments and name new video coach

Fife Flyers have made a number of off-ice appointments to strength the support around the team.

Michael Courts has joined the club from Dundee Stars as video coach as video coach and statistical analyst. He will also assist head coach Jamie Russell in evaluating opposition teams and players through video and data analytics.

In addition, Courts will also take on an apprenticeship-based assistant coach role, providing him the opportunity to develop his coaching skills under the guidance of Russell.

The new season will also see the return of Charles Humphreys as head equipment manager - he originally joined Flyers from NIHL club Deeside Dragons in the summer of 2023.He will work with Sam Harrison and Jamie Laing, who take up on the roles of assistant equipment manager and equipment support respectively.

Fife Flyers team building has included strengthening its backroom team (Pic: Derek Young)

The appointments are key to the dressing-room while team building continues at pace with 11 players signed, and more to be announced.

Max Birbraer, Flyers’ president and general manager, commented: “We’re excited to welcome Charles, Sam, Jamie and Michael into their respective roles. Their passion, work ethic and drive to support the team will be a valuable asset throughout the season.

“Michael introduced himself to me by providing value backed statistical facts. He is what I would describe as a Swiss Knife type of guy that will provide assistance in many areas of the club including junior pathway.”