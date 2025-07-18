Less than 50 days have passed since Fife Flyers’ new owners finally got their feet under the table and got to work. It’s safe to say there has been little time to draw breath since then.

The summer off season may feel long to fans. Behind the scenes it’s anything but a holiday - as one final buzzer sounds, the countdown to the next opening night puck drop begins. For Max Birbraer, it has meant a complete rebuild on the ice, while also setting up a new team to run every aspect of the club’s operations.

The time it took to complete due diligence of his business case meant that start was on hold until June 5 when the keys were handed over and he could formally introduce himself as president and GM.

He will be in town next week for the first time since the takeover for what will be another hectic day of planning followed by a 350-capacity attendance at a ‘Meet the management team’ Q&A in the evening at The Bay Hotel in Kinghorn. It takes place just one month before the opening pre-season game at home to Dundee Stars on Sunday, August 31.

Fife Flyers players celebrating (Pic Jillian McFarlane)

Here’s how things are shaping up so far:

> Summer rebuild

Just two imports, Shane Owen and Jonas Emmerdahl, have been re-signed so far from last season’s roster, and it may well be they are the only returnees.

The scars of a harrowing 2024-25 campaign are still too visible for some players to contemplate a return to Kirkcaldy, but the fans would certainly welcome a couple of them back. Lucas Chiodo is high up that list after giving his all last season, but he seems set to stay closer to home, along with Johnny Curran if he can complete his rehab after the ACL injury which wrecked his season even before it got started, and possibly veteran forward Michael Cichy who still delivered 20 goals among the slew of defeats.

Shane Owen meets the fans at a post game skate (Pic: Derek Young)

None have declared their plans for the new season yet, but coach Russell gave his strongest hint yet he was looking elsewhere in his first video interview with the club this week, stating: “Shane and Jonas are back - pretty much from there it will be a clean slate. This is a complete overhaul.”

One challenge he faces is persuading his targets to look forward to a club under new ownership - “players and agents look at the record last year and go ‘oh jeez.’ That’s a hurdle we have to overcome.”

His plan is a more North American style of play as he moulds a team that has skill and toughness - one that makes the rink a formidable place from the start.

The signing of Christian Purdoo to partner Shane Owen gives the club solid netminding - Purdoo was the 2024/25 USports (OUA East) goaltender of the year and voted onto the first all-star team. His save percentages have also gone down well with fans. He should bring stability as opposed to the excitable unpredictability of Janis Voris.

The farewell to Tom Muir and Jack Wishart who stood down as directors after 28 years at the end of last season (Pic: Derek Young)

Garet Hunt brings genuine toughness and vast experience to the roster, while Keaton Jamieson is a workhorse and a great pick up from Glasgow Clan. The addition of new British skaters in the shape of Mason Alderson and the return of Ethan Hadden from Canada signalled a real desire to tackle the club’s lack of home-based depth which has hampered so many rosters in recent seasons.

While the pieces of the jigsaw are starting to fit, the fans won’t see the full picture until the end of next month, and they will be hoping to see a team that gels quicker than in most recent campaigns. If those bonds develop from the start then the season’s prospects open up fully.

Said the coach: “We need to get out of the gates flying - I don’t want to start slowly and have to claw our way up the ladder.”

> Managing expectations

Amid the buzz of a new start there is a reality check to be factored in - this is year one.

The sheer scope of the work needed to re-appraise every single aspect of the club’s operations and make the changes necessary will be on-going deep into the season.

Birbraer has been clear this is a long-term project. The more he sees how the club operates on a day to day basis, the more he gets a feel for the town and team’s links, and the more he sees how match nights shape up, the more he will then be able to embed his vision and ethos.

The need for change is paramount, but it will come step by step - that work has already started to build the off ice team necessary to overhaul Flyers’ long-in-the-tooth structures which date back to the days of the BNL.

In conversation shortly after taking over Birbraer joked about adopting the “the crocodile nearest the canoe” approach - tackling the most pressing issue first, then turning to the next one, and the next otherwise the whole process could easily overwhelm you.

> Success on the ice

In short, the only way is up. Last season’s tenth place was the culmination of a number of poor seasons since lockdown. The days when players such as Evan Bloodoff, Ned Lukacevic, Ryan Dingle and Chase Schaber lit up match nights have felt like distant memories as campaigns have stuttered and only sparked briefly into life as the last play-off spot was up for grabs.

Success will be measured in wins and the team’s place in the standings - Flyers ought to be, at least, a solid mid table side that can punch above its weight, and find the players to take them on runs which can open up all possibilities.

A return to a competitive, stable, cohesive team that makes hockey exciting again would be a good start in the eyes of most fans.

> Off the ice

The appointment of Gareth Chalmers as chief operating officer gave Birbraer someone rooted in the Elite League and Scottish hockey to head up the club’s commercial operations.

The club has been in desperate need of a new approach to make the most of its business opportunities, as well as reinvigorating its sponsorship packages, and Chalmers knows that if you get this side of the business right then it can impact on the product the club is able to put on the ice. The two are interlinked.

Flyers may not be a city-based club - like most in the EIHL - but it has businesses across the region to tap into and create the partnerships that are vital to under-writing the costs of running a pro hockey team.

There is a lot of work to be done from refreshing sponsorship packages,sorting out rinkside advertising - every board should be filled, and also paid for - and finally making use of the giant jumbotron video screens which has been a poorly used resource since it was hoisted high above centre ice.

> The fans

Hitting the landmark of 500 season tickets wasn’t just a good, round number - it was a statement of faith in the new ownership, and the instant snapping up of 350 tickets for the Q&A tells you this a fanbase that wants to hear more, be involved, and listened to.

The next 50 days will take them to the cusp of a new season and a new era. Hockey in Fife has certainly got exciting once more.