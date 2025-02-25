Fife Flyers: memorabilia appeal as exhibition on 1985 British champions announced

Fife Flyers fans can look forward to an evocative exhibition at Kirkcaldy Galleries as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the team's British Championship triumph in 1985.

It launches at the end of April and will until early June and will spotlight memorabilia and rare exhibits related to the historic season and the climactic finals weekend at Wembley Arena in London.

Fans are also invited to donate items of memorabilia to the exhibition - and share their memories of one of the greatest triumphs in the club’s 87 years of history.

A celebration event at Rothes Halls, featuring a reunion of all surviving Flyers' players from that year, is already selling well and organisers are confident the Exhibition will prove attractive to hockey fans old and new.

Flyers players Ron Plumb, Dave Stoyanvich, Stevie Kirk, Gordon Latto and Danny Brown after the title win. Insets: a signed Stoyanovich stick and the cover of Ice Hockey News Review

Alan Westwater, former Flyers' programme editor and member of the Anniversary volunteer group, is leading on the exhibition project.

He said: "We are really excited to have this opportunity to commemorate the legendary 1984/85 season with an exhibition in the Galleries' centenary year. We are delighted to be working with onFife's Creative Development Team, who are providing creative ideas, practical advice and technical support.

"We have unearthed a range of potential exhibits, from equipment, programmes, correspondence, flags, tickets, official and unofficial photographs and so much more. A number of fans have come forward to lend us scrapbooks, family photos, signed sticks and other treasured items and we’d love to hear from any fans who have items of interest – it could be anything from a strip to a puck or merchandising from Wembley in 1985. Anything loaned will be catalogued, displayed securely, and then returned afterwards.”

Anyone with items they are willing to loan for display, or photos they are happy have copied, should contact: [email protected]

Added Alan: "The exhibition will hopefully become a focal point for fans with memories to share and we are looking to involve more volunteers in helping curate the exhibition. There will also be an opportunity for fans to commit their reminiscences to an audio archive.”

Alan, who was rinkside for the famous win in 1985 hopes the exhibition will spark the interest of fans across the decades.

He added: "Ice hockey holds a very special place in the hearts of the Fife community and the Wembley winning team is one of the all-time greats. This exhibition celebrates a truly golden era for Fife Flyers and their fans."

The Fife Flyers British Champions 40th anniversary exhibition will be open to all and free of charge to visit with an opening date of April 30.

> Tickets for the anniversary show at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Friday,May 2 - which will reunite the team for a night of great anecdotes - are now on sale at the box office and also online at onfife.com