Fife Flyers: Mirror of Merit trophy returns, and here is how you can nominate

Fife Flyers’ Mirror of Merit trophy will run again for the 2025-26 season.

The traditional player of the year award has a storied history spanning the decades back to 1952, and has been run each season by the Fife Free Press.

Merit marks awarded to the top three players at each league and cup game - home and away - will lead to a presentation to the winner at the end of the season.

Last year, leading forward Phelix Martineau just pipped Lucas Chiodo to the honour, and his name was added to a quaich adorned by some legendary names, including Mark Morrison, Ron Plumb, Vincent Lukac and a host of true greats, with a small number winning it multiple times.That unique group includes Gordon Latto, Shane Owen, and Lawrie and Les Lovell.

Fife Flyers netminder Jck ‘Stubby’ Mason received the Mirror of Merit trophy for season 1951-52. The presentation was made by Don Allison, Caledonian Cinemas publicity supervisor, and looking on in the centre is Victor Beattie, the popular match night announcer. (Pic: Fife Free Press archives)

Bert Smith, who was the mascot at Flyers’ first ever game in 1938 and went o to play for GB in the Olympics - one of only a handful of Fifers to gain such an accolade - was one of the first winners, and the story of one triumph is worth recalling.

In 1954 it was a four-way tie as the season drew to a close. Canadian imports Ray Fallowfield, Scotty Reid and Fred Kentner were just one point ahead of Smith.

Realising they could have a dead heat, the ice rink arranged for a Clap-O-Meter to be installed which, in the event of a draw, would see the crowd choose the winner on the volume of their applause,

It was the idea of Don Allison, publicity supervisor for Caledonian Associated Cinemas of Scotland, but, in the end, his machine wasn’t used as Smith gained the points necessary to win the Mirror of Merit Trophy outright.

The quaich which is engraved with all the past winners across the decades, and the replica which the winner keeps (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Nebby Thrasher was the winner in 1954/55 - significant because he was also the last for eight seasons as Flyers went into hiatus and ice hockey all but stopped locally as costs spiralled and rinks switched their interest to ice shows rather than ice hockey.

By the time Flyers returned, a new generation of players laced up. Jimmy Spence, one of the most prolific goalscorers this club has ever seen, was the first merit trophy winner of the 1960s; one of only a handful of players to also win it more than once.

No matter how the match by match votes are structured, there is one constant - the player who receives the Mirror of Merit is always one at the very heart of the team.

> Fans who would like to make the Mirror of Merit nominations from a game, home or away, are welcome to participate. Simply email [email protected] or drop a message on the Fife Free Press’ dedicated ice hockey Facebook page.