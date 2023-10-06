The Swedish defenceman will head up the leadership team announced by head coach Tom Coolen today. It means Emmerdahl will have captained the club under two different coaches after being appointed last season by Todd Dutiaume .

The defenceman said: “It’s an honour to be selected as captain again. We have a lot of guys in our team with great leadership qualities and a hunger to do whatever it takes to win. We will all lead and contribute in our own ways. I will do my best on and off the ice to help the organisation and my teammates to have a successful and fun season.”