Fife Flyers name captain and assistant captains in new leadership team

Jonas Emmerdahl has been named club captain with Fife Flyers for a second successive season.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:09 BST
The Swedish defenceman will head up the leadership team announced by head coach Tom Coolen today. It means Emmerdahl will have captained the club under two different coaches after being appointed last season by Todd Dutiaume .

The defenceman said: “It’s an honour to be selected as captain again. We have a lot of guys in our team with great leadership qualities and a hunger to do whatever it takes to win. We will all lead and contribute in our own ways. I will do my best on and off the ice to help the organisation and my teammates to have a successful and fun season.”

Flyers have appointed Kyle Osterberg, Anthon Eriksson, and Collin Shirley will serve as assistant captains. All three players were among a hoist of summer signings.

Fife Flyers'leadership team (from left) Anthon Eriksson, Jonas Emmerdahl, Collin Shirley and Kyle Osterberg (Pic: Derek Young)
Coolen welcomed the appointments, stating: “Our group has a combined past of successful experiences which will surely assist in supporting their teammates through the rigours of a challenging EIHL season.”

