The starting goalie in the 2019-20 season will make the move across the Tay when the new campaign starts in around six weeks time.

His departure comes hot on the heels of the retirement of key forward Mike Cazzola as Flyers begin building a new team to mark the return of the sport after the pandemic.

Morrison was on the wish list of returnees for many fans after a solid debut season in the EIHL.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Morrison (Pic: Steve Gunn)

He brought AHL and ECHL experience to the team as well as being a 2009 NHL draftee.

Omar Pacha, Stars’ head coach, was delighted to make him his 15th signing of the summer.

He said: “For me, his game against us were probably one of the biggest reasons why we went after him.

Adam Morrison at the Hockey Show hosted by the Fife Free Press (Pic: Derek Young)

“He had really solid numbers for Fife and he is a goalie that, when you look back at the games against Fife, especially the home ones, he always seemed to play really well at our rink.

“From speaking to him and knowing that he likes playing in Dundee, I thought that the four games at home against us was a good sample size.

“When you look back at the last season, we really struggled against him, so now we are happy to have him on our side.”

Flyers are expected to make more signing announcements this week.

So far the club has only unveiled two - British players Bari McKenzie and new addition, Craig Peacock - but a number of others are signed, but yet to be unveiled.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.